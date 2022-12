Not Available

Spaceslobber and Skyfetcher are two pioneering canines on an intergalactic adventure! Together with their trusty spaceship, The Hound Express, they fly to parts unknown and back again! And, if there's anything the wild and crazy universe doesn't teach them, their knowledgeable partner, Professor Bumblebee, will! Prepare to buckle-up and blast-off with the wildest and wooliest space heroes ever! Space Hounds is a fun and educational experience for kids.