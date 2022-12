Not Available

After 30 years of homelessness and busking, 71-year-old musician Susan Schneider (otherwise known as “The Space Lady”) is beginning to receive notoriety for her early contributions to electronic pop music, largely thanks to online word of mouth. Sophia Feuer’s film brings to light sensory, observational details from The Space Lady’s present life in rural Colorado—namely, her struggle to reclaim the music from the pain that encompasses it—while reflecting on her past.