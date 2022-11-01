Space Medicine

Not Available

Space for thousands of years it has exerted a powerful attraction on humankind. However only a few have had the privilege of actually travelling into space and the journey into space places the human body under extreme stress. Astronauts have to battle with dizziness and nausea, as well as muscle deterioration, bone degradation and even heart disorders. Stress, isolation and monotony just exacerbate the already extreme conditions. However these experiences are invaluable for medicine.