Space Needle: A Hidden History

The creative spark for the Space Needle's curves originated in a sculpture called 'The Feminine One.' The film re-traces the Needle's hidden history back to the art, architecture and dance. This new origin story feminizes the Space Needle and also celebrates the legacy of Seattle-born, African-American dancer, Syvilla Fort. Two works were commissioned for project: A poem written and read by Seattle poet Jourdan Imani Keith called 'A Ticket Up.' Nia-Amina Minor choreographed and performed the poem. All the music is by composer and cellist, Gretchen Yanover. Also featured are interviews with Jeff Wright, whose family owns the Space Needle, art historian David Martin, and Peter Steinbrueck, the son of the architect who put the curve in the design.