In another time and another galaxy, an evil Overlord and his lover, the Dark Witch, have been taking over and destroying planet after planet until in one star system, they discover that whoever will marry the virginal Princess Hubba Hubba will become de facto heir to the Clitorian solar system. But the princess as fled from her planet with a rag-tag bunch of rebels and the final battle rests with the few for the solar system and the galaxy.