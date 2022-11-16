Not Available

For ten days, Earth has been without contact with the Centaurus, a spacecraft orbiting Mars with a crew of four. Newscaster Jane O'nion announces that re-contact should be established soon. First, the news report reviews the way Mars' surface will be penetrated, profiles the four crew members, and interviews the NASA flight manager. Jane's questions cast things in dire ways, a style she continues when contact is reestablished. Jane interrupts the excited report of the flight commander regarding their recent discoveries, to ask how everyone feels. Then, when a problem arises, Jane's intrusions threaten the flight's safety. Is there any justice?