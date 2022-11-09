Space Opera

Not Available

By pursuing their usual daily routines, various creatures inhabit the planet Xanubis. Being oppressed by a vindictive queen who tries to seize intergalactic power, they yearn for a secure home planet. Beings from different spheres observe the injust oppression. In the hope of peace and salvation, a new galaxy is about to be born... The motto is high quality trash which shows in the atmospheric sounds and self- created props and costumes. Used techniques include rotoscopy, green screen and stop motion animation. The appealing aesthetics are playing with the perception of beauty and ugliness, the pleasant and unpleasant.