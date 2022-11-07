Space Runaway Ideon: Be Invoked

Not Available

Above the Buff Clan homeworld rises their complete fleet of battleships and heavy mobile mechas, dominated by the awesome majesty of their latest and most deadly superweapon. And even with all these forces, Supreme Commander Doba is troubled - he has staked the future of his entire people on this military might. Can the lethal weaponry prepared by the Ome Foundation truly prove sufficient to slay the Giant God of legend, Ideon? Meanwhile, on the Solo Ship, the Earthlings only want a planet they could escape to to avoid the endless attacks of the Buff Clan - a desire they know can never be. They cannot abandon the Ideon for fear of what others may try to do with its power, but they do not control it and its very existence among them only incites further bloodshed from their relentless foe. For the Solo Ship and the Buff Clan, the final conflict is rapidly approaching...