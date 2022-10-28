Space Sheriff Gavan: The Movie

Fifteen years ago, three childhood friends, Geki, Sherry and Okuma, were star-gazing and became inspired to go into space. As adults, Geki and Okuma join a mission to Mars, but their space shuttle goes missing before they could reach their destination. A year later, a monster attacks and a mysterious silver-colored warrior appears.
|Kenji Ohba
|Retsu Ichijôji / Space Sheriff Gavan
|Yukari Taki
|Itsuki Kawai
|Takuya Nagaoka
|Toya Okuma
|Suzuka Morita
|Shelly
|Toshiaki Nishizawa
|Commander Qom
|Honoka
|Eleena
