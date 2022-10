Not Available

Kai Hyuga/Sharivan uncovers the existence of a spy from the Neo Madou organization. In addition to that Kai's friend, Seigi, becomes the new Space Sheriff Estevan. They must find the spy and stop a drug ring from shipping a pain suppressing narcotic called Hyper-M on Earth. But the new Space Sheriff must learn to trust his instincts and that not all is as it seems...