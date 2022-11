Not Available

Alison, Brenda and Courtney just want to get high and go to the beach, but today Alison has to work and Brenda and Courtney are auditioning for a rap video. Meanwhile, googly-eyed marijuana bud aliens in bong-shaped spaceships arrive on earth and take the women's forms, fighting for control of a seed that will save the universe. Upon discovering the alien plot, the women are faced with a choice; fight the invaders or smoke more hash...