1986

SpaceCamp

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 1986

Studio

ABC Motion Pictures

Andie Bergstrom, an astronaut eagerly awaiting her first trip to space, runs a summer camp for teenagers with her NASA-employed husband, Zach. One night during an engine test, Andie and four teenage campers are accidentally shot into space. Together, the group -- which includes Kathryn, a pilot-in-training, and Tish, a ditz with a perfect memory -- must work together to operate the spacecraft and return home.

Cast

Kate CapshawAndie Bergstrom
Lea ThompsonKathryn Fairly
Kelly PrestonTish Ambrosei
Larry B. ScottRudy Tyler
Joaquin PhoenixMax
Tate DonovanKevin Donaldson

