Andie Bergstrom, an astronaut eagerly awaiting her first trip to space, runs a summer camp for teenagers with her NASA-employed husband, Zach. One night during an engine test, Andie and four teenage campers are accidentally shot into space. Together, the group -- which includes Kathryn, a pilot-in-training, and Tish, a ditz with a perfect memory -- must work together to operate the spacecraft and return home.
|Kate Capshaw
|Andie Bergstrom
|Lea Thompson
|Kathryn Fairly
|Kelly Preston
|Tish Ambrosei
|Larry B. Scott
|Rudy Tyler
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Max
|Tate Donovan
|Kevin Donaldson
