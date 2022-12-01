Not Available

SPACECUT makes the frame a very strong culminating structure. Every frame is different, yet the almost half hour assembly of images results in a picture of one place being filmed. SPACECUT has two sections, the second being the frame composite, whereas the first consists of long takes. Within the swirling, fleeting frames the eye receives picture after picture like an enormous, exciting puzzle. Strangely enough, it receives it only by absorption - of the sky, trees, valley, rocks, shadows. The automatic retention of these flashes gives you a sense of being in this bowl of land made by the golddiggers in 1871. You might think that this use of single frames would hurt the eye, but in fact it does not. Rather the experience is one of total relaxation. (Stephen Dwoskin)