Spaced Out: An Intergalactic Crime Saga

    In another dimension of time and space- five anti heroes battle it out as their nefarious pursuits lead to the likely destruction of their B-grade universe. Dirk is an intergalactic drug smuggler who's cargo of spice is stolen by a sexy space pirate pirate named, Draca. Little does she know the lengths Dirk will go through to get his revenge. The spice itself is to be used in a exchange for weaponized microbes that are designed to destroy Iraqueefia- a planet made entirely of oil. A planet that is the sole energy source in their crappy, B-grade universe

