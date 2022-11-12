Not Available

"Spacedisco One" is a sequel to both "Logan's Run" and "1984" at the same time with Orwell's Winston Smith running into the daughters of Logan 5 and Francis 7 as they're busy running about a park firing off laser beams at one another. It's not until they meet that Winston realizes they're actually all fictional characters in a movie. When not discussing "Battlestar Galactica" with Stargirl 7 and Francis 8, Winston makes frequent visits to the Ministry of Truth - Universal CityWalk.