Spacejacked

Not Available

The luxury space cruiser Star Princess' maiden voyage is sabotaged when the treacherous second make, Alex Barnes (Corbin Bernsen), kills the captain and "spacejacks" the ship. Barnes then severs communications with Earth and activates a bomb which will blow up the liner unless he is given access to the wealthy passengers' bank accounts. But he mistakenly underestimates the courage of the first mate, Ryan Taylor (Steve Bonds) and an adventurous young passenger, Dawn Taggert (Amanda Pays), who together risk life and limb to try to save the Star Princess and her passengers from inevitable destruction.