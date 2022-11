Not Available

This documentary recreates a genuine sense of the personal presense of the late modern architect, Paul Rudolph, and the ambience of his studio. Mr. Rudolph was widely recognized within the architectural profession as spontaneously brilliant, and the unchallanged master of space and the manipulation of form. The episode during the construction of the chapel at Emory University gives insight into the kinds of frustrations artists often suffer at the hands of short-sighted patrons