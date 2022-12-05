Not Available

An activist couple finds a temporary shelter in a decaying flat at the verge of the city after taking part in an anarchist action. He's obsessively trying to make the place a safe haven while she longs back to the riots. The film was made after the Tel-Aviv riots for social justice and it shows the conflict between the will to fight for change and the need in a more quiet and bourgeois life. The conflict is represented by the two characters and by the tension between the shut interior and the chaotic urban exterior.