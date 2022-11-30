Spades are Trumps

Not Available

At the reading of her uncle's will, Honoria Spavin, a spinster lady, learns that his entire fortune is to be left to her on condition that she marry her cousin, Benvenuto Torrini, a young man who is not an Italian, but an American, living in America. If she refuses to marry Ben, all the fortune goes to him, but if he refuses to marry her, she is to get the money. Ben happens to be already engaged to Ella Cunningham, and when he receives a copy of the will he shows it to Ella who thinks up a plan.