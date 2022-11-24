Not Available

Chacko Master is a school headmaster in Mathematics. He is a very strict teacher and does not go easy with his own son Thomas.When Thomas realizes that the school language headmaster was biased against him as told by Chacko in giving him a low grade, he leaves home. After 14 years, Thomas returns to his village,now the owner of a stone quarry and a rowdy who has a number of unresolved cases on his head. How the father and son realize their mistakes and bonds together forms the rest of the plot.