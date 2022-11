Not Available

The story is about the "Pedram Aram", a lawyer who lives with his six-year-old daughter, Tekta, in a tower. Pedram is very sloppy, wacky and irregular, and always misses Mondays and Tuesdays. Thirty years old Golshid and her six-year-old son, Mani, temporarily rent Pedram's upstairs apartment. Golshid intends to emigrate to Germany. The neighborhood of these two families creates adventures for them and…