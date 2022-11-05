Not Available

Spain Again

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pandora

David (Mark Stevens) is a physician who returns to Spain 30 years after his involvement in the Spanish Civil War. Now a member of a medical convention, he looks up old friends and finds his former lover, now a married woman with a flamenco-dancing daughter. He and the daughter (Manuela Vargas) have an immediate and mutual attraction to each other. He considers running away with the exotic beauty before asking his wife to join him for an extended vacation after the convention .

Cast

Manuela VargasMaría
Mark StevensDr. David Foster
Marianne KochKathy Foster
Luis CigesPadre Jacinto
Alberto BercoDr. Gavotty
Alberto PuigDr. Tomás

