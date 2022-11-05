Spain Again

David (Mark Stevens) is a physician who returns to Spain 30 years after his involvement in the Spanish Civil War. Now a member of a medical convention, he looks up old friends and finds his former lover, now a married woman with a flamenco-dancing daughter. He and the daughter (Manuela Vargas) have an immediate and mutual attraction to each other. He considers running away with the exotic beauty before asking his wife to join him for an extended vacation after the convention .
|Manuela Vargas
|María
|Mark Stevens
|Dr. David Foster
|Marianne Koch
|Kathy Foster
|Luis Ciges
|Padre Jacinto
|Alberto Berco
|Dr. Gavotty
|Alberto Puig
|Dr. Tomás
View Full Cast >