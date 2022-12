Not Available

The extraordinary and moving story of the convulsive years of the Spanish Civil War (1935-1939) is explained as never seen before. Thanks to the latest digital techniques, this first-of-its-kind production in Spain has restored and colored over 150,000 spectacular frames and sequences in order to depict the great tragedy to take place in Spain. It was three years of fighting, destruction and death, which transformed the country forever and led up to the Second World War.