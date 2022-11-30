Not Available

Melbourne Australia 2007 House Cam Proshot A new musical “lovingly ripped off” from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail From the original screenplay by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin. The smash hit Broadway and West End musical is a highly irreverent parody of the legendary tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, and their quest for the Holy Grail and features a chorus line of dancing divas, serfs, cows, flatulent Frenchmen, killer rabbits and a legless knight. The original 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.