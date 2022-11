Not Available

British pop band Spandau Ballet performs live at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre in this concert video. One of the leading bands of the 1980s New Romantic genre, Spandau Ballet struck gold in the U.K. with a number of hits, and their dreamy tune "True" topped U.S. charts at No. 4. Songs include "Cross the Line," "Virgin," "Gold," "Chant No. 1," "True" and many more. Extras include audio commentary, a discography and a photo gallery.