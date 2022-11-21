Spandau Ballet: True Gold

Not Available

Having first burst onto the music scene over 30 years ago, the New Romantics soon dominated the charts with anthems including, True, Gold and Through The Barricades selling over 25 million albums world wide. Tonight, we join this iconic band for an exciting TV exclusive as they perform some of their greatest hits live in the studio and take a trip down memory lane, charting their stratospheric rise to fame. From their humble beginning growing up in North London to becoming one of the biggest UK bands, topping the charts and performing sell out concerts around the world.