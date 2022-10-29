Not Available

Spangas op Survival

    Teacher Jochem sticks to the plan he has drawn up for the week-long study trip - in teams, the students will complete various assignments, the highlight of which will be a survival drop at the end of the week. Jochem tries to motivate the students, but has a hard time of it. Their tangled web of contradictory interests is not good for harmonious cooperation. Jochem has been over-optimistic in this respect and very soon the students' own agendas are revealed.

    Cast

    		Gabrielle ScollayNassim Gharbi
    		Gaby BlaaserJolé van Haagendoorn
    		Felix BurlesonAldert Kalkhoven
    		Judy DoormanMadge Johnson
    		Jeffrey HamiltonKoen van Wageningen
    		Kimberly KlaverAnnabella Vermeulen

