Spangas op Survival

Not Available

Teacher Jochem sticks to the plan he has drawn up for the week-long study trip - in teams, the students will complete various assignments, the highlight of which will be a survival drop at the end of the week. Jochem tries to motivate the students, but has a hard time of it. Their tangled web of contradictory interests is not good for harmonious cooperation. Jochem has been over-optimistic in this respect and very soon the students' own agendas are revealed.