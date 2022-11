Not Available

Season 1973-1974. After fourteen years of drought, the FC Barcelona of Johan Cruyff is making a spectacular campaign. Sebastián, a great fan of soccer, decides then to join a Barça's supporters club. There he will meet the daughter of his friend Amadeo, an attractive young woman who will not stop until Sebastián agrees to marry her. The couple will celebrate their wedding on the same day that Barça and Madrid compete for the League.