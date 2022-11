Not Available

n this comic crime tale, young lothario Nemo (David Miller) finds himself the target of two gangs -- one Latino and the other Italian -- after foolishly impregnating a pair of mobsters' daughters. To make matters worse, Nemo is in hock to a foaming-at-the-mouth hash dealer who wants his money within an hour. The cast also includes Oscar Medina, Steve De Vito and Derek Brantley, who plays Nemo's best friend.