Not Available

Spanish Sun

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ruben Bart, Josh Milk and David Sky prove themselves to be the perfect hosts, as a gang of Staxus beauties head for Spain to indulge their appreciation of sun and cock – and not necessarily in that order! It’s not long before French boys Gabriel Angel and Xavier Sibley, Czech favorite Ray Mannix and Dutch blond-bombshell Kris Blent, are taking full advantage of the hospitality in a series of ass-breaking, ball-draining escapades. As a result, whilst the skies are clear and blue, there’s shower’s aplenty – of hot, creamy, pent-up spunk!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images