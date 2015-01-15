2015

Spare Parts

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 15th, 2015

Studio

Televisa

Based on an incredible true story, Spare Parts chronicles the journey of four undocumented Mexican-American high school students from Phoenix, AZ who form a robotics club and are led by their teacher (George Lopez) with nothing but spare parts and a dream to compete against MIT in a National Underwater Robotics Competition. Starring George Lopez, Marisa Tomei, Jaime Lee Curtis, Carlos Penavega, and Alexa PenaVega.

Cast

Carlos PenaVegaOscar Vazquez
George LopezFredi Cameron
Jamie Lee CurtisPrincipal
Marisa TomeiGwen
David Del Rio
Alexa PenaVegaKarla

