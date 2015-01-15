2015

Based on an incredible true story, Spare Parts chronicles the journey of four undocumented Mexican-American high school students from Phoenix, AZ who form a robotics club and are led by their teacher (George Lopez) with nothing but spare parts and a dream to compete against MIT in a National Underwater Robotics Competition. Starring George Lopez, Marisa Tomei, Jaime Lee Curtis, Carlos Penavega, and Alexa PenaVega.