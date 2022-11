Not Available

Spark of Being, a close adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic novel Frankenstein, explores the thematic interchangeability of three of the novel’s characters: the Captain, the Doctor, and the Creature. Spark of Being, which, as with all of Morrison's films, is dialogue-free, features Frank Hurley's original footage of Ernest Shackleton’s fated Antarctic expedition, along with a range of footage from other sources.