Sparks - Dee Vee Dee

Sparks exploded onto the music scene back in 1974, with their debut and most famous hit, "This Town Ain't Big Enough For Both Of Us", a powerful hook-filled pop song with dynamic falsetto vocals which proved as camp and histrionic as the duo themselves. An unforgettable combination, brothers Ron and Russell Mael have proved themselves masters of unusual but addictive melodies, clever lyrics and spectacular arrangements. The (2006) concert from the London Forum delivered hits from throughout Sparks career including; Amateur Hour, Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth, Something For The Girl With Everything, Number One Song In Heaven, Tryouts For The Human Race Tips For Teens and Funny Face. This DVD package comes fully loaded with the unforgettable live concert, extended interviews and video diaries from Japan.