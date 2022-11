Not Available

Sparks' highly visual and mesmerizing live show of the Lil Beethoven album is expertly brought to life. Featuring the tracks: 'The Rhythm Thief', 'How Do I Get To Carnegie Hall', 'What Are All These Bands So Angry About?', 'I Married Myself', 'Ride Em Cowboy', 'Your Call Is Very Important To Us. Please Hold', 'The Number One Song In Heaven' and 'National Crime Awareness Week'.