Sparrow in Concert

    Slinger Francisco, better known as THE MIGHTY SPARROW, affectionately dubbed The Birdie is the unrivalled Calypso King of the World, with a career that spans over 40 years and counting. This artist par excellence has earned his rightful place as "King of the Calypso World" by defeating every other competitor/pretender to his throne. He has entertained audiences across the globe, including the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, to name but a few. Here he is live in concert! Tracklist: Age is just a number / Village Ram / Elaine and Harry / Phillip My Dear / Lying Excuses / Willie Dead / Mae Mae / Saltfish / Congo Man / Slave / Education / Dan Is the Man / Children Stories / Federation / Good Citizens / Neurosis of the Rich / No Apologies / Man Will Survive / Margarita / Marajin / Doh Back Back / Drunk and Disorderly / Miss Mary / Jane / Royal Jail / Benwood Dick / Sa Sa Yea / Only a Fool / El Reloj / Jean and Dinah / Lizard / Obeah Wedding / Ten to One Is Murder

