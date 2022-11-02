Spartacus: Gladiator War

Not Available

It began with a breakout from a prison kitchen; it became a civil war. Based on the latest research, this dramatised documentary reveals how around 70 men armed themselves with kitchen knives and roasting spits, and chose a man called Spartacus as their leader. People came to join them in their thousands, and within a matter of months, the fugitive band was an army 100,000 strong. Strong enough to threaten the destruction of Rome. This film tells the story of a modern, dirty war of propaganda, psychological warfare and guerrilla tactics fought two thousand years ago. And it reveals the true character of Spartacus, a ruthless and charismatic leader very different to the figure created by two thousand years of myth-making.