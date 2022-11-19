Not Available

Spartacus MMXII The Beginning

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Spartacus is captured and forced to fight to the death in the arena. After surviving the onslaught, he is sold to the Ludis of Batiatus where he is thrust into a world of sex and violence. He finds an unlikely ally in fellow slave Crixus, as they are both expected to please Lucretia. In addition to performing in depraved orgies, they must train to fight against the unbeaten giant Androcoles. Will they fall victim to the gladiator or will they prove victorious and earn their freedom?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images