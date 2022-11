Not Available

The 14-year-old Nikita Trunov has a dangerous and interesting hobby - he conquers high-rise buildings. Mom, fearing for her son, sends him to the Mining School camp to take care of his hobby. Nikita immediately becomes a real star in the camp: he climbs the climbing wall the fastest and seems to be not afraid of anything at all. However, defiant behavior and unwillingness to obey the rules leads Nikita to mortal danger.