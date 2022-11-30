Not Available

Artist filmmaker Stephen Connolly investigates cinema and representation through the cognitive mapping of place, politics and history. His work at the intersection of the personal and the social weaves journeys through spaces at the same time local and global. Accompanied with an open approach to speech and narration, his Spatial Cinema offers compelling visions of a contemporary and plural world. These films foreground the experiences of our surroundings and cinematic space, while engaging in singular aesthetic journeys of their own. Narratives of space are traced in this work, exploring material environments constructed as sites, by movement and habit, and the workings of finance and capital.