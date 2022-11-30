Spatious Time

Not Available

All floors of the exhibition house are filled with full-length video projections and a continuous sound track. Surrealistic representations of nature on the ground floor lead to a synchronized 3-channel installation on the upper floor, in which the world increasingly becomes a representation of inner states. The perception of a woman, who is not visible but whose thoughts are audible, is sharpened in solitude and she herself becomes more and more the subject of her own investigation. The exhibition ends in a protected, binaural listening experience in the attic.