Spawning Grounds: Saving the Little Red Fish

Spawning Grounds is an educational documentary film that chronicles a critical season in the life of the Lake Sammamish kokanee, a unique but little-known species of landlocked salmon with immense cultural and ecological importance. The film follows key characters - a young educator with the Snoqualmie Tribe, a newcomer fish biologist, and a private landowner/activist - as they work together to save this fascinating species and its habitat amid unprecedented development pressure.