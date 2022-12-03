Spaziergang nach Syrakus

Not Available

A seven month journey on foot through Italy from the Swiss-Italian border down to Sicily, with a rucksack containing a camera, a tape recorder, and the traveller's tale "A Walk to Syracuse in 1802" by the German author Johann Gottfried Seume. A cinematic essay on travelling, the south and Arcadian longings; on everyday life in Italy in the year of the soccer world cup and the death of Alberto Moravia; on Italian rain and nights in Rome; on the landscapes of childhood and on the fact that strangers are the only exotic in Italy.