2004

Freshman high-school student Melinda (Kristen Stewart) has refused to speak ever since she called the cops on a popular summer party. With her old friends snubbing her for being a rat, and her parents (Elizabeth Perkins, D.B. Sweeney) too busy to notice her troubles, she folds into herself, trying to hide her secret: that star senior Andy (Eric Lively) raped her at the party. But Melinda does manage to find solace in her art class headed by Mr. Freeman (Steve Zahn).