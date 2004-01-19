2004

January 19th, 2004

Speak Film Inc.

Freshman high-school student Melinda (Kristen Stewart) has refused to speak ever since she called the cops on a popular summer party. With her old friends snubbing her for being a rat, and her parents (Elizabeth Perkins, D.B. Sweeney) too busy to notice her troubles, she folds into herself, trying to hide her secret: that star senior Andy (Eric Lively) raped her at the party. But Melinda does manage to find solace in her art class headed by Mr. Freeman (Steve Zahn).

Elizabeth PerkinsJoyce Sordino
Steve ZahnMr. Freeman
Allison SikoHeather
D.B. SweeneyJack Sordino
Michael AngaranoDave Petrakis
Robert John BurkeMr. Neck

