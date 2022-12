Not Available

High school friends TJ, Sarah, and Jenny reunite years after high school graduation to host the extravagant Nella's bachelorette party. When the seemingly timid evening ends in disaster and with the bride nowhere in sight, the girls, along with the future sister-in-law, must devise a plan to find Nella and reveal the truth. In Speak Now, loyalties are tested along with the ability to grow in a stagnant relationship. The girls are soon to learn when enough is enough.