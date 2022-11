Not Available

Recorded during her Speak Now World Tour in 2011, this live recording collects 18 performances from the country-pop starlet, including all songs from her 2010 studio outing Speak Now. It also features home movies and rehearsal footage for the show, which was an elaborate affair that utilized dancers, aerialists, numerous costume changes, and a mammoth, multi-stage setup that more closely resembled a high-profile Broadway musical than it did a country music concert.