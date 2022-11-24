Not Available

Conjuring reality and wonder, "Speak so I Can See You" takes us to a seemingly different era, by exploring the world of Radio Belgrade. One of Europe's oldest radio stations and a true institution of the city, the station still broadcasts original programming and helps keep history, culture and critical thought, as well as everrelevant questions about ourselves and the world, from slipping out of memory and mind. Set at the intersection of an observational documentary and a unique sensory experience, the film conjures everyday scenes at the station and immersing interludes exploring the relationship between sound and the space it inhabits. Through a synesthetic blend of sounds, words, notes, echoes and light, we are taken into a unique cinematic soundscape that doubles as a love letter to radiophonic art and its disarming insight into what makes us remember, understand, think, discover, and feel.