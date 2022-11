Not Available

Anthemic British goth-rock band Spear Of Destiny presents a wild and intense live set, featuring some of their biggest hits including "The Flying Scotsman," "Everything You Ever Wanted," "The Man Tunes the Drums" and "The Wheel." Known for their concert experiences, Spear Of Destiny carved out a niche in England's 1980s music scene, culminating in a slot opening for U2. But their success was stunted by a serious illness to front man Kirk Brandon.