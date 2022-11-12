Spears & Munsil UHD HDR Benchmark

Not Available

Whether you’re a home cinema enthusiast or a professional calibrator, you’ll find all the tests you need to set up and adjust your HDR display in the Spears and Munsil UHD HDR Benchmark. This new edition contains all-new patterns optimized for high dynamic range, wide color gamut and Ultra HD resolution. The Spears and Munsil UHD HDR Benchmark is the most accurate and comprehensive HDR test disc available anywhere. Every pattern was created using our exclusive ultra-high precision software tools and represents the state of the art in video reproduction.