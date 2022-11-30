Not Available

When she receives an email from her first love, Sveva, the reality of Beatrice, a disillusioned and cynical artist, is shattered. Sveva's words accompany Beatrice between the memories of their intense and tormented relationship and her present, which she passively lives within a graphics studio in which Beatrice tries in vain to return to feel alive. Through Sveva's story, Beatrice finds herself facing her past, reflecting herself in it. This cathartic path will lead Beatrice to a crossroads that confronts her with a crucial choice.