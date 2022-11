Not Available

A specialist in nuclear fission and ballistic missiles is fired for neglecting certain rules. The CIA then proposes a particularly dangerous mission: to infiltrate a terrorist organisation nestled in the jungle and planning to build a weapon capable of endangering the security of the world ... If you like adventure, suspense, exoticism, the muscular stories, do not look any more: "Special Commando" is the film that you need, tonic and without dead time.